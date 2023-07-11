Head to Head Contrast: CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Iris Energy has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iris Energy and CSG Systems International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $59.05 million 6.56 -$419.77 million N/A N/A CSG Systems International $1.09 billion 1.51 $44.06 million $1.91 27.18

Profitability

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

This table compares Iris Energy and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A CSG Systems International 5.24% 26.28% 7.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Iris Energy and CSG Systems International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 3 6 0 2.67 CSG Systems International 0 1 5 0 2.83

Iris Energy presently has a consensus target price of $6.70, indicating a potential downside of 4.96%. CSG Systems International has a consensus target price of $71.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.71%. Given CSG Systems International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than Iris Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of Iris Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of CSG Systems International shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Iris Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of CSG Systems International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Iris Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc. to the North American cable and satellite markets. The company also provides managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

