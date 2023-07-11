Head-To-Head Contrast: Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) vs. Concentric AB (publ) (OTC:CCNTF)

Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Free Report) and Concentric AB (publ) (OTC:CCNTF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Concentric AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Krones pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Concentric AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Krones pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Concentric AB (publ) pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krones N/A N/A N/A Concentric AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Krones and Concentric AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Krones and Concentric AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krones N/A N/A N/A $2.11 27.79 Concentric AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $4.36 4.70

Concentric AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Krones, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Krones and Concentric AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krones 0 1 1 0 2.50 Concentric AB (publ) 0 2 0 0 2.00

Krones presently has a consensus price target of $116.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.29%. Given Krones’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Krones is more favorable than Concentric AB (publ).

Summary

Krones beats Concentric AB (publ) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, development, and manufacture of machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments, Filling and Packaging Technology, Process Technology, and Intralogistics. The Filling and Packaging Technology segment offers machines and lines for stretch blow molding, filling, capping, tempering, labelling, printing, packing, palletizing, inspection, cleaning, conveying, and block technology products, as well as for producing PET containers and converting used plastic bottles into food-grade recycled material. The Process Technology segment supplies machines and lines for producing and processing beer, soft drinks, fruit juices, milk, dairy drinks, water, spirits, plant-based drinks, and alternative proteins; and provides water treatment solutions. The Intralogistics segment is involved in the planning and design of fully automated warehousing, order-picking and material flow systems with high-speed feeders, conveyors, and automated guided vehicle systems. It also offers complete logistics systems, supply and disposal systems, and custom IT and digitalization solutions that manage and optimize all production processes. The company serves breweries; beverage producers; and companies from the food, chemical, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. Krones AG was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Neutraubling, Germany.

About Concentric AB (publ)

Concentric AB (publ) designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes solutions for engine and hydraulic applications in Sweden and internationally. Its engine products include lubricant, coolant, and fuel transfer pumps for medium and heavy-duty diesel engines, transmissions, and compressors. It also operates in e-products business of both Concentric branded water, and oil e-Pumps and EMP products, including the mini- hybrid cooling system. The company's hydraulic products comprise gear products, including pumps, motors, power packs, and flow dividers for mobile equipment. Its products are used in trucks, industrial applications, construction equipment, and agricultural machinery markets. Concentric AB (publ) was founded in 1921 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

