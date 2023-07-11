Head-To-Head Contrast: Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) versus Imperium Technology Group (OTCMKTS:IPGGF)

Imperium Technology Group (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Free Report) and Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Whirlpool shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Whirlpool shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Imperium Technology Group and Whirlpool’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperium Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Whirlpool $19.72 billion 0.43 -$1.52 billion ($36.64) -4.19

Analyst Ratings

Imperium Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Whirlpool.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Imperium Technology Group and Whirlpool, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperium Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Whirlpool 2 2 1 0 1.80

Whirlpool has a consensus target price of $136.80, indicating a potential downside of 10.82%. Given Whirlpool’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Whirlpool is more favorable than Imperium Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Imperium Technology Group and Whirlpool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperium Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Whirlpool -10.34% 28.28% 5.38%

Summary

Whirlpool beats Imperium Technology Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imperium Technology Group

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the online gaming, cloud computing and data storage, Esports, property investment, and money lending businesses; and provision of household products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, East and South Asia, and internationally. It is involved in the marketing and operation of mobile games and computer games; sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other digital token products; and cryptocurrency mining and rental of machines for customers in cryptocurrency mining. The company also participates in esports competitions, streaming and marketing events, and merchandise sale activities; manufactures and sells stainless steel home furnishing products and accessories for kitchens and bathrooms; and offers diversified financial products, including personal loans, home mortgages, equity financing and mortgage, and corporate finance. In addition, it engages in the property investment activities. The company was formerly known as Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited and changed its name to Imperium Technology Group Limited in July 2021. Imperium Technology Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Imperium Technology Group Limited is a subsidiary of Diamond State Holdings Limited.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers. It markets and distributes its products primarily under the Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Hotpoint, Indesit, InSinkErator, Yummly, Affresh, Gladiator, Swash, everydrop, Speed Queen, Ignis, Privileg, Eslabon de Lujo, Acros, and Ariston brands. The company sells its products to retailers, distributors, dealers, builders, and other manufacturers, as well as directly to consumers. Whirlpool Corporation was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

