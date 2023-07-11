Head-To-Head Review: WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) and SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF)

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) and WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SNC-Lavalin Group and WSP Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SNC-Lavalin Group N/A N/A N/A WSP Global N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.1% of SNC-Lavalin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of WSP Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SNC-Lavalin Group N/A N/A N/A $1.89 13.99 WSP Global N/A N/A N/A $1.48 87.60

This table compares SNC-Lavalin Group and WSP Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SNC-Lavalin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WSP Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SNC-Lavalin Group pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. WSP Global pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. SNC-Lavalin Group pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WSP Global pays out 101.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SNC-Lavalin Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SNC-Lavalin Group and WSP Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SNC-Lavalin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 WSP Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus target price of $40.40, indicating a potential upside of 52.97%. WSP Global has a consensus target price of $192.63, indicating a potential upside of 48.41%. Given SNC-Lavalin Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SNC-Lavalin Group is more favorable than WSP Global.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors. The Nuclear segment offers consultancy, field, technology, spare parts, reactor support, and decommissioning and waste management services, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction management services for clients across the nuclear life cycle; and new-build and full refurbishment services for reactors. The O&M segment provides operations, maintenance, and asset management solutions for bridges, transit systems, highways, and buildings and industrial plants, including power plants, water supply and treatment systems, and desalination plants, as well as postal services and ships. The Linxon segment provides engineering, procurement, management, and construction services for execution of alternative current power substations, including expansions and electrification through repetitive EPC offerings for various markets, including utilities, renewables, conventional generation, transportation, and data centers. The LSTK Projects segment undertakes construction contracts for the mass transit, and mining and metallurgy project. The Capital segment engages in the developing of projects, arranging financing, investing in equity, undertaking complex financial modeling, and managing its infrastructure investments, such as bridges and highways, mass transit systems, power facilities, energy infrastructure, water treatment plants, and social infrastructure. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. was founded in 1911 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc. operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners. The company also provides engineering and consultancy services, such as decarbonisation strategies, digital building design, structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services; and design, operation, and maintenance services, including feasibility studies; and advisory services, such as technical, financial, emission, and environmental issues, as well as engineering design and energy simulations. In addition, it works with and advises governments and private sector in earth sciences and environmental sustainability. Further, the company provides engineering, procurement, and construction management services to the food and beverages, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, aerospace, automotive, technology, and chemicals industries. Additionally, it offers strategic advisory services comprising planning and advisory, management, and technology and sustainability services. The company was formerly known as GENIVAR Inc. and changed its name to WSP Global Inc. in January 2014. WSP Global Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

