Head to Head Survey: Komercní banka, a.s. (KMERF) and The Competition

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Free Report) is one of 288 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Komercní banka, a.s. to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Komercní banka, a.s. and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Komercní banka a.s. alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Komercní banka, a.s. N/A N/A 0.09 Komercní banka, a.s. Competitors $3.03 billion $637.75 million 233.20

Komercní banka, a.s.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Komercní banka, a.s.. Komercní banka, a.s. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Komercní banka, a.s. pays an annual dividend of $230.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 732.5%. Komercní banka, a.s. pays out 69.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.3% and pay out 18.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

14.4% of Komercní banka, a.s. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Komercní banka, a.s. and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Komercní banka, a.s. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Komercní banka, a.s. Competitors 1106 3299 3248 22 2.28

Komercní banka, a.s. presently has a consensus target price of $900.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,766.24%. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 332.54%. Given Komercní banka, a.s.’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Komercní banka, a.s. is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Komercní banka, a.s. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Komercní banka, a.s. N/A N/A N/A Komercní banka, a.s. Competitors 33.42% 10.72% 0.95%

Summary

Komercní banka, a.s. competitors beat Komercní banka, a.s. on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Komercní banka, a.s.

(Get Free Report)

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. It accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts. The company's loan products include optimal, personal, student, and home equity/secured loans; loans for start-up businesses, business loans, business operating loans, and revolving loans; operational, installment, claims, and structured finance, as well as finances for acquisitions and mergers; and mortgage loans. It also offers payment, debit, and credit cards; investment products; life, travel and card, and property insurance products; pension products; overdraft, trade and export, bond issuance, cash and payment, cash pooling, bills of exchange, financial instruments trading, leases, foreign currency and derivative, and guarantee transaction services. In addition, the company provides E-banking, telephone, and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, small businesses, corporates, and municipalities. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Prague, the Czech Republic. Komercní banka, a.s. is a subsidiary of Société Générale S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Komercní banka a.s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komercní banka a.s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.