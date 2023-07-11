Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $20.59 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.81%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRC. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth.

Featured Articles

