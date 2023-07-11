Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

HSKA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Heska from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heska currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $119.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Heska has a 1 year low of $57.83 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Heska had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $62.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Heska will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Heska by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Heska by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 19,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 80,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Heska by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Heska by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heska

(Get Free Report)

Heska Corporation manufactures and sells diagnostic and specialty products and solutions for veterinary practitioners in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Australia, and Malaysia. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.