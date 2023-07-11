Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Hess by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Hess by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.82.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $135.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.10.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

