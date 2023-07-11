HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Acquired by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Seeyond bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

