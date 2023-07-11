Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.46.

HLMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Woodlief acquired 10,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,537 shares in the company, valued at $217,817.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 50.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,922,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after buying an additional 5,643,162 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,783,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,908 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,389,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 4,723.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,317,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,713 shares during the last quarter.

About Hillman Solutions

)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

