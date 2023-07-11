HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

HIVE has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $510.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.75.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 million. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a negative net margin of 216.34% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that HIVE Blockchain Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 8,288.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,121,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,142 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 385.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 458,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 283,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 119,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

