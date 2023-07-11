Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.2 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $207.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

