Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 2.3% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $207.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $138.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

