HT Partners LLC Acquires 21,041 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $72.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.15.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

