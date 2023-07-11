HT Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

HT Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,069,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,162,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 115,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 100,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.2% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 93,241 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 43,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $152,291.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,708.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $209.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

