HT Partners LLC Buys 65,570 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

HT Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 450,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $22,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Motco increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.