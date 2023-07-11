HT Partners LLC Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

HT Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average is $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1923 per share. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

