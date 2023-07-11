HT Partners LLC Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 1.6% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.32. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $49.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

