HT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

HT Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,130,000 after buying an additional 9,822,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,318,000 after buying an additional 1,758,542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,377,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after buying an additional 1,609,436 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IYW stock opened at $107.61 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $110.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.04 and its 200 day moving average is $90.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

