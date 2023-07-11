HT Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HT Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $109.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

