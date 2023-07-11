Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $183.94 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.