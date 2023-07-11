IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for IMAX in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get IMAX alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMAX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

IMAX Price Performance

IMAX stock opened at $16.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $902.10 million, a P/E ratio of -137.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after buying an additional 27,207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 40.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 19,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IMAX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IMAX

In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at $339,286.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,286.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,678 shares in the company, valued at $8,142,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.