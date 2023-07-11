Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Information Services in a research report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Information Services’ FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Information Services from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Information Services from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. CIBC raised Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.75 in a report on Friday.

Information Services Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ISV stock opened at C$24.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$431.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. Information Services has a one year low of C$19.12 and a one year high of C$25.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.20 million. Information Services had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 15.51%.

Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.92%.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

