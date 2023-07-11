Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Price Performance

ISIG stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 million, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. Insignia Systems has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 103.74%.

Institutional Trading of Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insignia Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

