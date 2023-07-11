Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,026,605 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Intel were worth $66,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

