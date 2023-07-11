Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a report issued on Friday, July 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.34 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $85.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.01. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $90.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

