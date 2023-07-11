Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives $21.25 Average PT from Analysts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $464.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $67.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

