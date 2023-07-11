Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 57.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.50.

ISRG stock opened at $340.27 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $344.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $316.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.63. The company has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a PE ratio of 92.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

