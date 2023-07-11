Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 204.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,462,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $149.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.