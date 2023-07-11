Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 102.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,405 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,306,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,793,000 after purchasing an additional 438,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,087,000 after purchasing an additional 632,218 shares in the last quarter.

RSP opened at $149.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.61 and a 200-day moving average of $145.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.71.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

