Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $149.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

