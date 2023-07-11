Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.09.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.11. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

