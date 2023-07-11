IRON Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,028 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,028 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,732,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of META stock opened at $294.10 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $298.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $753.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,343 shares of company stock valued at $9,404,105. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

