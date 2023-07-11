iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 147.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $80.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average of $81.84. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.10.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
