iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.43. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

