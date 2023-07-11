iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Bought by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after purchasing an additional 74,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 79.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 506.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 210,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 175,370 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.94. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $54.81.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

