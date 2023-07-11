iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is New Potomac Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

New Potomac Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $441.97 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $446.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

