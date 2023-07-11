iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $441.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $329.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.38. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $446.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.