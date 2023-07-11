iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $441.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $329.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $446.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $427.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

