iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Trimmed by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $441.97 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $446.61. The firm has a market cap of $329.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $427.92 and its 200 day moving average is $411.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

