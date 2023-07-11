iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Raised by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $262.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.46 and a 200-day moving average of $251.58. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.