iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $99.68 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

