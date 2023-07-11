iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lifted by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $99.68 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

