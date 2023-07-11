iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 1.6% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,725.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 32,459 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $48.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1342 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

