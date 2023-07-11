iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Position Reduced by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EUSB opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.84. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $45.13.

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

