iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Stake Reduced by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,958 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1121 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

