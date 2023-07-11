iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Shares Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 27,422 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 302,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 27,440 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

Shares of ECH stock opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.