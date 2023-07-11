iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.6% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

