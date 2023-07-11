iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $73.61 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.55.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

