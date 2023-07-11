iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after buying an additional 1,411,367 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,795,000 after purchasing an additional 623,269 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $106.11 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.78.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

